Mrs. Tressa M. Soucier, 83, of Franklin, died at Concord Hospital on Feb. 26, 2020.



She was born in Westfield, Maine on June 29, 1936 the daughter of David and Bertha (Wheaton) Hartt. Tressa was raised in Westfield and graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1954.



She married Richard W. Soucier, Sr. in September of 1955. They moved to Franklin in October of 1980.



Tressa worked at the Peabody Home in Franklin for several years and enjoyed volunteering at the Thrift Clothes Closet in Franklin. She was a member of the Baptist Church of Franklin and participated in the "One Heart Mission" at the Church. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, picking berries and time spent with friends.



Family members include her husband of 64 years, Richard W. Soucier, Sr. of Franklin, a son, Michael Soucier and his wife Karen of Florence, KY, daughter-in-law, Monica Soucier of CA, 4 grandchildren: Hannah Soucier and Megan Soucier of KY, Joshua Soucier of CA, and Gabriel Soucier of MN, and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, a son, Richard W. Soucier, Jr. who died in 1997, and her siblings.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00- 7:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.



Funeral services will be held at the Baptist Church of Franklin, 21 Church St., Franklin, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the spring at Franklin Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Tressa may be made to a .

