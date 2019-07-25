Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trish Danielle Haynes. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary





Trish was born in Stuart, FL on July 22, 1992, the daughter of Toby Dale Duran and Megan Beth Haynes. She was very much into fashion and always dressed to the nines. She loved animals and was loyal to a fault. She was loving, understanding, and trusting. She had worked at the Villages of Loon Mountain in the housekeeping department.



Family members include her mother of Ft. Pierce, FL; her maternal grandparents, Steven and Sandra Tewksbury of Stuart, FL who raised her from the age of three; a stepmother, Ruthanne Duran of Tampa, FL; her paternal grandparents, Gean and Michael Vassey of AZ; eight half brothers and sisters, Jennifer Owens, Amanda Cox and Andrew Cox, all of AZ, Andrianna Cox of IA, Haley Duran, Jordan Duran, Emily Duran and Tyler Duran, all of Tampa, FL; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind her lifelong friend, Chantell Ellis of WV.



A memorial service for Trish will be held later this year in Stuart, FL. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

Trish Danielle Haynes, 25, of Stuart, FL passed away on May 17, 2018 in Grafton, the victim of a homicide.Trish was born in Stuart, FL on July 22, 1992, the daughter of Toby Dale Duran and Megan Beth Haynes. She was very much into fashion and always dressed to the nines. She loved animals and was loyal to a fault. She was loving, understanding, and trusting. She had worked at the Villages of Loon Mountain in the housekeeping department.Family members include her mother of Ft. Pierce, FL; her maternal grandparents, Steven and Sandra Tewksbury of Stuart, FL who raised her from the age of three; a stepmother, Ruthanne Duran of Tampa, FL; her paternal grandparents, Gean and Michael Vassey of AZ; eight half brothers and sisters, Jennifer Owens, Amanda Cox and Andrew Cox, all of AZ, Andrianna Cox of IA, Haley Duran, Jordan Duran, Emily Duran and Tyler Duran, all of Tampa, FL; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind her lifelong friend, Chantell Ellis of WV.A memorial service for Trish will be held later this year in Stuart, FL. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in The Concord Monitor on July 25, 2019

