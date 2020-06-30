Troy L. Douglas, 49 of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2020.
Born on October 12, 1970 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the cherished son of Angel Douglas and Dee Dee Pitcher of Epsom.
Troy worked for many years as a floor manager for Hoyt Electric in Penacook NH. He had a love for music. He cherished his family and it always showed through when he was with them.
Besides his parents, Troy is survived by his children, T.J. Douglas, Trey Douglas, Angelina Douglas, Lanie Douglas, Devon Helfenstein and Jeremiah Marston. He leaves behind his siblings, Travis Pitcher and his wife Ashley of Manchester and Shayna Boyce and her husband Michael of Northfield. As well as his uncle Albert Douglas and his wife Bea of Pittsfield, also his nieces, Paige, McKenzie and Piper Boyce along with numerous friends.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7th from 11:00am-12:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom, NH. Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, attendees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm at Floral Park Cemetery, Pittsfield. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
Born on October 12, 1970 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the cherished son of Angel Douglas and Dee Dee Pitcher of Epsom.
Troy worked for many years as a floor manager for Hoyt Electric in Penacook NH. He had a love for music. He cherished his family and it always showed through when he was with them.
Besides his parents, Troy is survived by his children, T.J. Douglas, Trey Douglas, Angelina Douglas, Lanie Douglas, Devon Helfenstein and Jeremiah Marston. He leaves behind his siblings, Travis Pitcher and his wife Ashley of Manchester and Shayna Boyce and her husband Michael of Northfield. As well as his uncle Albert Douglas and his wife Bea of Pittsfield, also his nieces, Paige, McKenzie and Piper Boyce along with numerous friends.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7th from 11:00am-12:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom, NH. Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, attendees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm at Floral Park Cemetery, Pittsfield. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 30, 2020.