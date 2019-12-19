Troy M. Cumings, 35, of Allenstown, died unexpectedly on December, 16, 2019 at Concord Hospital.
He was born in Manchester on October 21, 1984 to Michael and Denise (Duford) Cumings. He graduated from Pembroke Academy in 2003 and later from New Hampshire Technical Institute.
Troy had worked for Federal Express, Stonyfield Yogurt Company and Shaw's Supermarkets. He was an avid fan of all Boston pro sports teams and he enjoyed video games, music, movies, board games and time spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents of Allenstown; two brothers, Ryan Cumings and wife, Karen, of Exeter and Adam Cumings of Allenstown; his paternal grandparents, Francis and Patricia (Dunn) Cumings of Litchfield; a nephew, William Cumings and a niece, Abigail Cumings; aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday (12/26) from 10 a.m to noon followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 19, 2019