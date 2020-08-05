Troy Silva died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Concord. Troy was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on January 3, 1967.



Troy leaves a legacy of love and compassion which led him to a life of service to others throughout the Concord area.



His quick wit and keen intelligence, along with a smile that garnered too many friends to count, will be missed mostly by his adoring daughters, Courtney Silva-Arruda and Megan Silva. He is survived by his mother, Donna Theodore and the mother of his children, Sandy Silva of New Bedford, Massachusetts; and his companion, Allison Card. Troy was predeceased by his grandfather, Milton France.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 250 Coolidge Avenue, Manchester, New Hampshire.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Courtney Silva-Arruda 81 Oak Street New Bedford, MA 02740



"Be good to a friend of mine"



