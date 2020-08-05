1/1
Troy Silva
Troy Silva died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Concord. Troy was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on January 3, 1967.

Troy leaves a legacy of love and compassion which led him to a life of service to others throughout the Concord area.

His quick wit and keen intelligence, along with a smile that garnered too many friends to count, will be missed mostly by his adoring daughters, Courtney Silva-Arruda and Megan Silva. He is survived by his mother, Donna Theodore and the mother of his children, Sandy Silva of New Bedford, Massachusetts; and his companion, Allison Card. Troy was predeceased by his grandfather, Milton France.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 250 Coolidge Avenue, Manchester, New Hampshire.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Courtney Silva-Arruda 81 Oak Street New Bedford, MA 02740

"Be good to a friend of mine"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Coolidge Ave.
250 Coolidge Ave
Manchester, NH 03102
6036255777
