Trudy Jane (Guimond) VonAhnen, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Valley Regional Hospital.



She was born on March 13, 1940 to George and Virginia (Russell) Guimond in Warner, NH.



She graduated from Simonds High School in 1958.



She worked at Peterson Plastics then went on to work at Tambrands for 30+ years.



In 1959, she gave birth to her son Johnny. He was the center of her universe, never missing a game or event- always sacrificing and putting his needs first. In Johnny's words, "She was the best mom in the world."



In 1983, she met and married the most wonderful man, Bud VonAhnen. He was the twinkle in her eyes, the father Johnny never had and her steady loving rock thru all of her life's challenges. Easily the best thing that ever happened to them both.



Trudy was not only blessed to bring Bud into her life but also to become a second mother to his children, Perry, Michael, Tammy, Todd and Robert. She loved them like her own.



Hearts also touched by Trudy include nieces, Tammy and Teresa and a group of Johnny's friends. Whom she referred to as "her boys", Brian, Vic, Woody, Bobby, Shawn, Jojo, Chewy, Steve and Jeff; all of which she loved unconditionally.



Her favorite past time was touching the hearts of those that she met. If you knew Trudy, you loved her. She was kind and compassionate.



Talking to Trudy you wouldn't know she had battled cancer, multiple surgeries as well as numerous other health issues. When asked how she was, even on the tough days, she would always say "I'm fine honey, how are you doing?".



She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Bud VonAhnen of Charlestown; her son, John Slade and his wife, Jerilyn of Claremont; her sister, Gloria Mock and her husband, Allie of Warner; three stepsons of NY, Perry VonAhnen and his wife, Tracy, Michael VonAhnen and his wife, Andrea and Robert VonAhnen; step-daughter, Tammy Dougherty and her husband, Mike of NY; sister-in-law, Nancy Brundage of NY; sister-in-law, Carol Artist and Brian Rosscup of NY; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, stepson, Todd and nephew, RJ.



A special thank you to caregivers, Deb Monroe and Roxanne Bailey and the VRH Inpatient Service Staff.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trudy's memory to VRH Inpatient Rehab, 234 Elm Street, Claremont, NH 03743.



Calling hours will be at Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad Street in Claremont on Thursday, March 5th from 3 to 6 PM. Eulogy at 6 PM.



There will be no graveside service. A private family gathering will follow the eulogy.



