Tyler David Hardy, 35 of Hollis, NH passed away suddenly on Saturday June 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.



Tyler was born on March 1, 1984. He was the son of Charles and Leigh (Byers) Hardy, of Hollis and the husband of Madison (Lowell) Hardy, of Hollis.



In his younger years, Tyler enjoyed playing soccer, snowmobiling, golfing, spending time at the lakes and downhill skiing. He carried his passions for golfing and skiing into his later years and enjoyed both activities with family and friends.



Tyler attended Hollis-Brookline high school, graduating in 2003. He continued on to Endicott College graduating with a business and history degree in 2007. Following college, Tyler went on to work for the family business as a farm manager at Brookdale Fruit Farm, demonstrating an innate and exceptional ability as an orchardist. He was active in the community as well as the farming industry participating in several organizations such as the New Hampshire Farm Bureau and the International Fruit Tree Association. He served as the President of the NH Fruit Growers Association and was the Chairman of the NH Agricultural Advisory Board.



Out of all of his passions and activities, he always said being a husband and father was by far his greatest honor and accomplishment.



In addition to his loving wife Madison, their newborn son Edwin, his parents, and his favorite fury companion Pilot, survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Trevor and Katie Hardy, his in-laws, John and Carrie Lowell, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Katherine and Andrew Raucci, and Trevor and Emily Lowell, as well a large extended family and a tremendous group of friends.



Tyler was an exceptional human being; he was kind, generous and always brought humor and grace to everything he touched. There has been no other like him and he will be greatly missed. "There is a place called 'heaven' where the good here unfinished is completed; and where the stories unwritten, and the hopes unfulfilled, are continued. We may laugh together yet..." J.R.R. Tolkien



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Congregational Church of Hollis, 3 Monument Square, Hollis, NH 03049. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tyler D. Hardy Memorial Fund through the following Go Fund Me page:

