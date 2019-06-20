Tyler Damian Spencer, born May 27, 1994, passed away suddenly at 53 South St, Rollingsford, NH on Saturday June 15, 2019.



Tyler grew up in Concord and spent most of his years in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He was always a character to be around. From whacky voices, to eccentric motions, his general wild nature lent to a beautiful ability to put smiles on the faces of the people he cared about.



Tyler had a strong passion for music. He would constantly post song lyrics and different songs to share with people in his circle. It was his primary outlet for expression. Tyler loved spending time with his family.



Tyler leaves behind his mother Sarah Spencer, his father Shad Spencer, his brother Trenton Spencer, his sister Alexis Cote, his brother Christian Donnelly, his brother Kamren Spencer, his grandparents June and Steve DeHorn, his grandmother Susan Donnelly, his grandmother Elizabeth Jaczuk, and many other family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 11 AM in the chapel of The Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord, NH.

