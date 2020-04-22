Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyrus C. "Ty" Houston Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tyrus C. Houston Jr (Ty) of Warner, NH passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.



Ty was born on May 30, 1943 and was raised on the T. C. Houston Farm in Contoocook, NH. He graduated from Hopkinton High School and went on to receive a degree in teaching from Plymouth State College. His career as an educator spanned 37 years. He taught in several school districts in NH as well as Martha's Vineyard, MA. The last 24 years of his career were spent teaching at the Hopkinton High School. Ty was an extraordinary teacher who instilled the love of history in many of his students. He will be remembered for his gentle, patient and kind nature by all who knew him. He made a difference in many people's lives.



Ty had many interests including spending time with his friends and family, reading, gardening, traveling to historic places, visiting museums, train rides, driving tractors, watching baseball and basketball games and eating ice cream.



Ty was predeceased by his father, Tyrus C. Houston Sr, his mother, Eveline Provencher Houston and his sister Martha Houston Jones. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda S Houston, his sons, Scott Houston of San Francisco CA, Daniel Houston and his wife Kellie of Deerfield, MA, Benjamin Houston and his fiancee Jennifer Willins of San Diego, CA and Nathaniel Houston and his wife Carinne of Pittsburgh PA. Ty has one grandchild, Evelyn Houston and one on the way.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the , 255 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago ILL. 60601



The family would like to thank Pine Rock Manor in Warner, NH for their excellent care, devotion and support. We also thank Compassionate Care Hospice Services in Londonderry, NH for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.



In accordance with the directives of the State of NH a private burial will be held at the Contoocook Village Cemetery. A celebration of Ty's life will be held at a later date when friends and family can all be together safely.



Chadwick Funeral Services of New London is assisting the family with arrangements.

