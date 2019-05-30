Vanessa Kyle Dombroski, passed away unexpectedly during the hours of sleep in her home in Hill, NH. Vanessa, was 62 years old. Vanessa is survived by her husband, James Dombroski; her daughters, Renee' Sarette, and Kelly Hodgdon; her granddaughter, August Hodgdon; her son-in law, Shawn Hodgdon; her brother, Court Mitchell; her sisters, Lynn Farwell, and Kimberly Morin. She was predeceased by her father, Douglas Mitchell; her mother, Arline Mitchell; and her brother, Vernon Mitchell.
Born Vanessa Kyle Mitchell, on October 31, 1956, in Concord NH, to Douglas and Arline Mitchell. She resided in Concord, Epsom, and Hill, NH. Vanessa retired as an MRI Technician in 2006. She enjoyed dancing, celebrating, singing, giving, crafting, gardening, reading, being in the great outdoors, and feeling the wind in her hair. Most of all, Vanessa enjoyed spending time with her husband, daughters, and granddaughter and her Great Pyrenees dogs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A gathering for Vanessa will be held at the Kimball Jenkins Estate (mansion), located at 266 North Main Street, Concord, NH, on Friday June 7th from 1pm- 5pm. This is a non-formal event to pay respect and say goodbye to Vanessa. Please feel free to drop in anytime during the hours posted.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 30, 2019