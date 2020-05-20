Vasilios George Georgopoulos
Vasilios Georgopoulos, also known as "Billy," 66, of Chichester, NH, passed away on Sunday, May 17th, surrounded by his loving family.

Billy was well known in the community as a local business owner. He enjoyed cooking at his restaurant (Veano's in Pembroke) and socializing with his loyal customers. He had a huge heart, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Billy enjoyed spending time outside working on his garden, admiring sports cars, riding his motorcycle, and watching classic Greek movies.

Billy adored his family. It brought him great happiness to spend quality time with them. He is survived by his wife, Nikkie; his daughters, Maria and Vasiliki; his son, George and grandchildren, Kash and Charlotte.

A private service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church followed by a committal service at Blossom Hill Cemetery. Floral arrangements can be sent to Bennett Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Vasilios "Billy" Georgopoulos.

Published in Concord Montior on May 20, 2020.
