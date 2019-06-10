Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Velia Tessie DiLegami Poggi, 90, of Pembroke, NH passed peacefully on June 7, 2019 after a long period of declining health. Velia (Val) was born in Roxbury, Massachusetts, the youngest of nine children and the daughter of Peter and Theresa (Santorro) DiLegami. She graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School in 1946 and went to work as a bookkeeper in Boston. Val married James Poggi in 1951 and moved to New Hampshire in 1962. She worked as the bookkeeper/accountant for Central New Hampshire Community Mental Health Services in Concord for 23 years, retiring in 1991.



Val was a loving, caring, and thoughtful woman, as well as a wonderful mother and devoted wife. She loved family, friends, entertaining, was an amazing cook, and enjoyed having gatherings and family reunions. For many years Val played tennis, boated on Lake Winnipesaukee, and skied with her family. She loved her grandchildren, traveling, playing cards, and tending her plants and flowers. She loved ballroom dancing and was a dancer and singer in the Melody Club in Boston before moving to NH.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James Poggi, her daughter Deborah Poggi and her husband, Ed Edwards, her daughter Pamela Poggi, and her son Steven and his wife Joan Poggi; one sister Josephine Swiechowicz; grandchildren Cicely Poggi-Gedacht, Michael Edwards, and Jennifer Forzese.



Val is predeceased by her son Michael Poggi and her grandson, Gregory Poggi; siblings Al, Maurice, Sal, and Marie Cusimano, Joseph DiLegami, Mary Julian and Sue Alaimo.



Services will be held at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, NH on Monday June 17, 2019. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 AM-12:00 noon followed immediately by a funeral service at the funeral home.



Burial will follow at the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.

