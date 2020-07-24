Velna Ethel Crane, age 82, of Nashua NH died Thursday July 16th 2020 due to complications from Leukemia. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Velna was born in Chichester NH to parents Charles Call and Blanche Towle. She was pre-deceased by her brother George Call of Pembrook NH , June Hatch of Chichester NH, and Irving Call of Concord NH.
Velna was a stay at home mother when her children were young, often caring for other children during the summer breaks. She had a few different jobs after moving to Nashua, working for Nashua Federal Savings and others, but she always seemed to return to child care. She was a nanny for several families and formed lasting relationships with some of the children.
During her free time, she enjoyed reading and walking with friends. She loved the water, both the lakes and the ocean. Every year she looked forward to spending a couple weeks at the lake with family and friends. She was an active member at main street United Methodist church.
Velna is survived by her husband David Crane of Nashua, her three sons, Richard Arell and his wife Natalie Arell of Chichester NH, Mark Crane and his wife Sarah Crane of Nashua NH, and Scott Crane of Nashua. She had five grandchildren; Matthew and his wife Kara Kobernick of Nashua, Jacquelyn and Ricky Arell of Chichester, and Christina and David Crane of New Ipswich NH.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when gatherings of larger groups are okay. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter at nsks.org
.