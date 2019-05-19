Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Prescott Gilbert. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Service 2:00 PM Bristol United Church of Christ 15 Church Street Bristol , NH Send Flowers Obituary

Vera Prescott (Morrill) Gilbert , 97, a longtime resident of Bristol died Thursday, May 16, 2019 following a period of failing health. Vera was born in Bristol, September 5, 1921, daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Collins) Morrill. She had been a resident of the Golden Crest Community in Franklin for several years, a time she remained quite active with the Crest's activities. She also enjoyed her private time and visits from family and Bristol friends while there.



For many years she was employed as an Administrative Secretary at IPC in Bristol. She retired in 1983 following 33 years there. Vera was a faithful, active member of the Bristol United Church of Christ.



She leaves a son, Thomas A. Gilbert and his significant other, Carol Hann of Concord. She also leaves two sisters, Kay Dondero of Concord and Marlene Fellows of Roswell, Georgia.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas H. Gilbert, daughter, Carol Eastman, son, Robert Gilbert, granddaughter, Amy Gilbert, grandson, Randy Eastman, brother Raymond Morrill and sister Faith Bragg. She leaves 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



According to Vera's wishes there are no calling hours. A service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Bristol United Church of Christ, 15 Church Street in Bristol with a Celebration of Vera's Life offered by Pastor Andrew MacLeod.



Vera will be laid to rest next to her late husband at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol where committal prayers will be offered.



Assisting with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton.



Those who are able, and would like to make a contribution in Vera's name, contributions may be made to the Bristol United Church of Christ, 15 Church St., P. O. Box 424, Bristol, NH 03222.



For more information, go to

