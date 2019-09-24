Vern E. Knowlton age 73 died Sunday September 22 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He was born in Concord, son of the late Vearlan R. and Helen Knowlton.
He was a graduate of Concord High School Class of 1963. He joined the Military and served his country enlisting with the United States Air Force. He entered a career as a Service Technician working for Xerox for 33 years.
Vern loved spending time tending to his garden, keeping up with current news, but took most pride in his family and spending time with them, especially his grandsons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Betty (Sheppard) Knowlton, son; Ryan Knowlton, daughter; Kristan Knowlton and her wife Jamie Davis, two grandsons; Matthew Knowlton, Boudhe Lukasak, three sisters; Barbara Hardy, Patty Gifford, Genevieve Drew, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visiting hours.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held on Friday September 27 at 11AM at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Rt. 3 Boscawen.
The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019