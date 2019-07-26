Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Annie Barber. View Sign Service Information Ricker Funeral Home 1 Birch Woodsville , NH 03785 (603)-747-2717 Send Flowers Obituary

Haverhill, NH- Verna Annie Barber, 95, formerly of Haverhill, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen, NH.



Verna was born in Shelburne, NH on March 30, 1924 to Vincent James and Myrtle Gertrude (Parker) Brown. She married James H. Barber on March 7, 1944. Verna was employed by the former Ford Nursing Home in Haverhill as well as having worked locally in private homes.



She was a member and former Deacon of the First Congregational Church of Haverhill, UCC where she also taught Sunday School for a number of years.



In her spare time, Verna loved sewing, knitting, reading, cooking and caring for her pets.



She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Barnes of Concord, NH; three granddaughters, Meghan, Katherine, and Sarah and husband Matt; a grandson, Tadd; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, James Barber on February 7, 2003; two sons, Stephan Barber on February 16, 2008 and Thomas Barber on April 3, 2009; and her sisters, Gertrude Sulham, Vivian McLeod, Barbara Rogowski, Elizabeth Bancroft, and Patricia Brown.



At Verna's request, there will be no calling hours.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 2 PM in the Ladd Street Cemetery, Haverhill, with Rev. David Pruitt, officiating.



In lieu of flowers, Verna's family requests donations in her name to be made to the Humane Society of one's choice.

