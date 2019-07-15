Verna "Sammie" (Emerson) Conway, 85, of Manchester, passed away on July 14, 2019 of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family.
Verna was born on February 1, 1934 to Clifton and Lucie Emerson. She was raised in Chichester.
She was employed at JF McElwain, Dorson and Fleisher and Myrna Shoe. When the industry ended, she went on to become the loving bartender at The Mediterranean, Lafayette Club and Winona Social Club.
Verna was predeceased by sisters, Inez Hilt, Carmel Coburn, Cliftene Murphy and Doris Vien, and brother, Clifton Emerson.
She is survived by daughter, Patty Simpson and son, Ken Conway; grandsons, Kenny Simpson and Donald Blanchette; granddaughter, Kelsey Conway; sisters, Esther Riel, Judy Murphy and Laura Stevens; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Riverview Cemetery, Parade Rd. Barnstead, NH on Saturday, July 20th at 2 P.M. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 15, 2019