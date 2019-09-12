Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Alfred Knowlton. View Sign Service Information St Theresa's Catholic Church 158 Old West Hopkinton Rd Henniker, NH 03242 (603) 428-3325 Wake 10:00 AM St. Theresa's Catholic Church 158 Old W. Hopkinton Rd. Henniker , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa's Catholic Church 158 Old W. Hopkinton Rd. Henniker , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon A. Knowlton, 89, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at New London Hospital on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born October 20, 1929 in Keene, New Hampshire, the second of three sons born to Wilfred and Eva (Taylor) Knowlton.



Vernon attended and graduated from Jaffrey, NH schools, class of 1947. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Bertha Leel of nearby New Ipswich. Soon thereafter he enlisted in the



In addition to his parents, Vernon was also predeceased by his brothers Donald and Phillip and he lost his first wife Bertha, to a long and difficult illness in 1971.



In 1973 he got remarried to Jean Fuller of Contoocook and this June they celebrated 46 wonderful years of marriage. Vern and Jean were able to take an early retirement and spent many beautiful summers at the family camp on Lake Sunapee. But they also made time to enjoy some opportunities to travel throughout our country and enjoyed many trips abroad especially traveling to many European countries, And when the temps cooled off they would visit the Islands and usually spend a few months each winter at Sanibel Island, Florida.



In addition to being an avid Patriots fan Vern also loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. In the winter Vern and Jean could be found skiing at nearby Mt Sunapee Ski area.



Vernon is survived by his loving wife Jean; his son Alan of Hampden, Maine; a grandson Andrew and his wife Cynthia along with two great - grandsons; Braden and Anthony of Celina, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.



A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 158 Old W. Hopkinton Rd., Henniker, NH. A wake will precede the service at 10:00 am.



Interment will follow the service at Henniker Cemetery. A reception will be held at St. Theresa's Parish hall to conclude the services.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker is assisting the family.



For more log on to





Vernon A. Knowlton, 89, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at New London Hospital on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born October 20, 1929 in Keene, New Hampshire, the second of three sons born to Wilfred and Eva (Taylor) Knowlton.Vernon attended and graduated from Jaffrey, NH schools, class of 1947. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Bertha Leel of nearby New Ipswich. Soon thereafter he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was involved with engineering activities while stationed in Iceland, which was an experience that had significant impact on his future career. After his service he moved his family to Henniker and attended New England College. He graduated with a degree in civil engineering which led him to a 31 year career as the Chief Engineer of the New Hampshire Water Resources Board, where he was responsible for managing the lakes, ponds, rivers and dams throughout the State of New Hampshire. He took great pride in managing the water resources and dams across the State and was known as an accomplished engineer across North America.In addition to his parents, Vernon was also predeceased by his brothers Donald and Phillip and he lost his first wife Bertha, to a long and difficult illness in 1971.In 1973 he got remarried to Jean Fuller of Contoocook and this June they celebrated 46 wonderful years of marriage. Vern and Jean were able to take an early retirement and spent many beautiful summers at the family camp on Lake Sunapee. But they also made time to enjoy some opportunities to travel throughout our country and enjoyed many trips abroad especially traveling to many European countries, And when the temps cooled off they would visit the Islands and usually spend a few months each winter at Sanibel Island, Florida.In addition to being an avid Patriots fan Vern also loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. In the winter Vern and Jean could be found skiing at nearby Mt Sunapee Ski area.Vernon is survived by his loving wife Jean; his son Alan of Hampden, Maine; a grandson Andrew and his wife Cynthia along with two great - grandsons; Braden and Anthony of Celina, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 158 Old W. Hopkinton Rd., Henniker, NH. A wake will precede the service at 10:00 am.Interment will follow the service at Henniker Cemetery. A reception will be held at St. Theresa's Parish hall to conclude the services.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker is assisting the family.For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close