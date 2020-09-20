Vicki Boyd Dodge, 65, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on September 14, 2020.
Vicki was born on August 8, 1955 in Concord to Richard and Thelma (Southwick) Boyd of Contoocook. She graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1973 and received a Bachelor's degree in 1977 from Husson College as a member Kappa Delta Phi National Associated Sorority, Kappa Lambda Chapter. She met her husband, Jim Dodge of Bennington, while they were both working as dispatchers for the Hillsboro Police Department in 1981.
Vicki helped manage the family business, Brown's Way Equipment, for several years. She was a managing partner of An Affair to Remember Catering and managed American Legion Post 59, both in Hillsboro.
In 2006, Vicki and her family relocated to Port Orange, Florida, where she worked at CountrySide Lakes Assisted Living Community until her retirement.
Vicki was an avid genealogist, collaborating with family members to trace the family tree back to the 12th century. She was extremely proud of her "do-it-yourself" New Hampshire Yankee roots and loved browsing for bargains at thrift stores, growing her own vegetables, and making a variety of arts and crafts. Vicki was best known for her old-fashioned, from-scratch style of baking cookies and was constantly filling requests for more.
Vicki is survived by her husband of nearly 35 years, Jim Dodge; two children, Sarah (David) Siegel and James "Jay" Dodge, Jr., both of Port Orange, FL; her beloved dog, "Doodle"; a brother, Richard "Kim" (Lisa) Boyd of Bow; in-laws Jim and Virginia Dodge of Jaffrey; brother-in-law Ray (MaryBeth) Dodge of Jaffrey; nephew Rick (Lis) Boyd of Manchester; nieces Heather (John) Chandler of Keene and Jessica (Mike) Alder of Jaffrey; three great-nieces and two great-nephews; several cousins; the entire neighborhood "family" in Tree Top; and friends too numerous to count.
In accordance with her wishes, private arrangements are being made by Dale Woodward Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society at www.SEVHumaneSociety.org
, 1200 S Glencoe Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.