Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Graveside service 1:00 PM Bunker Hill Cemetery Wilmot , NH

Victor Maguire Stewart, 66, of Wilmot, NH passed away in his home on Sunday, March 15, 2020.



Born November 24, 1953 in New London, NH, he was the son of the late Robert and Leona (Atwood) Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife of twenty six years, Christine Stewart, his children, Michelle C. Swarthout (Jim) of Gilford NH, Robert J. Stewart (Roberta) of Hudson NH, Katie L. McNulty (Roger) of Nashua NH, step daughter Robyn Gallison (Brian) of Claremont NH, eight grandchildren, Tyler, Ellie, Emma, Chloe, R.J., Madelyn, Matthew, Kaydyn, his sisters Linda Morehouse of Deering, NH, Lonna Green of Wilmot, NH, along with many loving, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Jamie L. Gallison.



Vic graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School in 1972 and from there was employed at Watts Regulator as a department supervisor for the next thirty-three years. He was a skilled builder, worked side jobs roofing and started his own carpentry business, VS Projects. For the last eight years Vic was the head custodian at Andover Elementary/ Middle School and was planning on retiring in June. He was an avid and lifelong hunter, enjoyed fishing and playing cribbage, watching old westerns, the Red Sox, driving back roads with his wife, spending time with his kids and most definitely appreciated a cold Keystone. Vic was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was always a great provider, teller of truths and could captivate his audience with some awesome hunting stories. Vic Stewart was a genuine and kindhearted man and will be missed greatly by those who loved him.



Graveside services will be held in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Wilmot NH on Sunday, May 17 at 1:00 with a reception to follow TBA. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that contributions may be made to the Andover Elementary/ Middle School Student Assistance Fund, 20 School Street, Andover NH, 03216.



