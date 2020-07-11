Victoria Joan (Fields) Mathis of Antrim, NH passed peacefully into eternal life surrounded by family on July 6, 2020. Vicki was born August 1,1966 to John and Diane Fields in Wareham, MA. She is predeceased by her husband of 20 years, Barry Andrew Mathis of Atlanta, GA.



In addition to her parents, Vicki is survived by her three loving children, Jeffery Edward Fields, Justin Anthony Mathis and Shannon Hope (Mathis) Walker, her sisters Cindy Yanski and her husband Keith, and Danielle Snow and her husband Chris, nephews Scott Martin and his partner Alicia Haskins, Logan and Liam Snow, nieces Elizabeth Martin, Lauren Beckwith and her partner Jesse Goodsell, and Molly Snow. She is also survived by numerous great-nephews and nieces and the pride and joy of her life, her grandchildren, Victoria Jewel, Justin Anthony Jr., Barry Andrew II, Caden Xavier, Kaleb Ray, Casen Andrew, and Kyle Asher.



Vicki lived her life full of music, love, and laughter. She and Barry raised their children in Carrollton, GA where they lived for many years. Vicki's greatest gift was her ability to make friends wherever she went. She was loved by many and always there for her family and friends with her amazing advice and comforting hugs.



Her Memorial Mass will be held at Christ The King Parish Church, 72 South Main Street, Concord NH on Saturday, July 18 at 10am with a reception luncheon immediately to follow at the Red Blazer Restaurant.



The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.



