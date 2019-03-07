Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Violet (Steffon) Dyer, 87, of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 5, 2019.



She was born in Worcester, MA on Oct. 15, 1931 the daughter of John Demetre Steffon and Kostandina (George) Steffon. Violet was raised in Boston and Worcester graduating from Commerce High School in Worcester in 1949. She moved to Franklin in 1971 with her husband and children.



Violet was employed at the former Ben Franklin and for several years followed by Beede Electric in Northfield and Ames Department Store in Tilton.



Violet been a member of the Franklin Historical Society. She was the widow of Fred E. Dyer who died in 2004. She also assisted on Election Day at the polls for the City of Franklin and participated in the Franklin Footlight Theater. She had a love of classical music, the theatre, and operas. She loved watching Jeopardy. She always looked forward to family get togethers with the family poker game to follow. Just like her husband Fred she loved the Red Sox.



Family members include her children: Lorraine Hoyt and husband Ken of Virginia, John Dyer of Franklin, Sharon Nadon of Franklin, and Carolyn Desrosiers and husband Arthur of Alexandria, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by 2 sisters: Bessie (Adams) Matto and Elizabeth (Steffon) Ropi, and 2 brothers: Angelo Adams and Demetre Steffon.



Visiting hours will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm.



Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 am. Burial will follow at NH Veterans Cemetery.



Memorial donations in memory of Violet may be made to Concord Regional VNA and Hospice 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 or to Mtn. Ridge Residents Fund, 7 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.



