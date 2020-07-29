Newbury, NH - Violet (Kauffman) Jones passed peacefully on July 19, 2020 at the Sullivan County Healthcare Care facility in Unity, NH at the age of 107 years old.



Violet was born on June 13, 1913 in Leesport, PA to Alfred and Edna Kauffman. She was a graduate of Perry High School and completed a two year secretarial course at Stoners Interstate Commercial College in Reading, PA.



Violet married Arthur W. Jones in 1945 while she was working at the New York Port of Embarkation, Brooklyn, NY and Arthur was serving in the U.S. Army Military Police. They moved to Claremont, NH shortly thereafter and in 1953 purchased the Lake Sunapee Lodge and Cottages in Newbury. Over a period of more than 25 years they successfully ran a thriving resort for many families who returned to the Lake Sunapee area year after year. In the early 1970's Violet transitioned the cottages into a Youth Hostel for bicycling groups on tour from New England, Canada and London, England.



From 1958 -1960 Violet was also the Medical Records secretary for New London Hospital. She was a Newbury School Board member in 1959-1961 and also served as a Notary Public/Justice of the Peace between 1960 - 1967. In 1960 she was elected Town Clerk and Tax Collector for the Town of Newbury and served in that position through 1970. From the mid-1970's to the early 1990's Violet worked at the Mount Sunapee Motel in Newbury,was care-giver to an elderly gentleman at Hilltop Place, New London, and for several years worked at The Cobblers Bench, a shoe store in New London. True to her independent nature Violet could be seen driving her pride and joy, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport maroon convertible. The early 1990's found Violet working at the Newbury Information Booth welcoming visitors to the Lake Sunapee area. In April of 2015 Violet was 101 years old when the Town of Newbury presented her with the Boston Post Cane, traditionally given to the town's oldest living resident.



Her family and friends remember her as a strong, independent, and hard working woman who could mow her hill and shovel snow off her roof well into her 90's. She had a beautiful singing voice and could play any song on her piano after hearing it once. Violet was generous to those in need with a special passion for saving stray animals. When she wasn't working Violet was a voracious reader as shown by the hundreds of books in her library.



Surviving family members include her two daughters, Elaine Vecino, Dunbarton,NH and Pamela Chalfant, St. Johnsonville, NY; four grandsons, Matthew Shapiro, New London, NH, Benjamin Shapiro, Atlanta, GA, William Chalfant, Contoocook, NH, Michael Chalfant, Contoocook, NH; four great grandchildren, Ava Shapiro, Samuel Shapiro, Joshua Chalfant, Jacob Chalfant; nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania and Virginia.



Violet will be laid to rest at Birch Hill Cemetary, Mohrsville, PA. She leaves New Hampshire with these words,



"When I am gone I beg no fanfare; Indeed I shall not be there. So no tears need be shed, they will not bring to me Lake Sunapee sunsets or the tall pine tree, or the cat's purr-song, nor yet wild geese waking me at dawn-for I shall be dead. So greet the new day pretending I am not away."



