Virginia Ann (Sheldon) Drew, 82, of Pittsfield, NH passed away on April 4, 2019 at Concord Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.



Virginia was born in Barton, VT on August 14, 1936 to Charles and Marcia (Dwyer) Sheldon of Sheffield, VT. She moved to New Hampshire in 1942



Virginia was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 1631 and was the past District 4 Auxiliary President. She worked in secretarial jobs retiring from Sanel Auto Parts.



Her favorite past times were playing games with her great-grandchildren, knitting and seek a word.



Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Drew and great-granddaughter, Megan Marie white.



Members of her family include her sons, Gerald Drew of Loudon, Brian Drew of Penacook and Carl Drew of Loudon; daughter, Dawna White of Pittsfield; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will take place at Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1PM.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Edna C. McKenna Trust Fund at MCNH ATTN: Mary Heath, 325 DW Hwy Boscawen, NH 03303.



