Virginia (Estes) Carter, 98, from Henniker NH, the town she loved, passed away 6/28/19 at Harris Hill Nursing Home, Concord.



Virginia was born April 28, 1921 to the late Cyrus A and Jeannette (Stickney) Estes, and her late husband Harrison V Carter who died in Sept 1978.



Ginny had a great zest for life. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her interest in life helped enhance the lives of others. Her curiosity was boundless.



She was continually learning through reading, surfing the net or taking classes at New England College. She had an adventurous spirit. She took up downhill skiing in her 50s. In the winter she would venture out on her snow shoes or cross country skis. In the summer she enjoyed biking, hiking kayaking, beaching and sailing.



She loved floating out with the tide at the Drakes Island estuary in Wells Maine. She sailed the Maine seas on the Windjammer Heritage out of Rockland Maine. She loved to explore. There was not a place on the coast of Maine she did not see. She found great joy in life's little treasures such as watching her grandchildren play in tidal pools or picking up sea shells along the beach. She had a passion for animals - especially cats. Then, there was her Irish setter, Molly, who drove her crazy but loved dearly. She would tell those who imbibe to remember gin & tonic in the summer and scotch and water in the winter. Her passing is a great loss to those who knew and loved her.



She was survived by 1 son Robert Minton, of Ma & Fla, 2 daughters, Charlotte A Hadley of Fla, Leslie F Leturneau of NH, and 2 grandchildren & 6 Step grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at the Congregational church in Henniker August 14th at 11:00 followed by burial in the Henniker Cemetery.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker NH is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Henniker Rescue Squad 216 Maple St Henniker, NH.



