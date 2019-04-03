Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia (Gould) Judd. View Sign

Virginia (Gould) Judd, 93, died peacefully on March 19, 2019 at Havenwood. She was born Dec. 20, 1925 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the daughter of Dorothy (Hale) and Ralph Otis Gould.Raised in Topsfield and Haverhill, MA, she graduated from Haverhill High School and MacIntosh Business School. She first married her high school sweetheart, Stanley O. Cheney, and they raised their four children in Newton, Sunapee, and Springfield, NH. During this time she became a life member of the NH Grange and the Order of Eastern Star. Later, she also became a proud member of the DAR.She later married SMSgt. JP Judd and moved to California to start a new life, embracing three more children. Her children, grands and great-grands were the joys of her life. In addition to her dear husband who predeceased her, she leaves children and their spouses, Judith and Ralph Granger. Cindy Guschov, Thomas H. Cheney and Rebecca Saunders, and Peter O. and Susan Cheney, and Fred C. and Merlene Judd, Donald P. Judd and Wendy Long, and Jaye P. and Michael Shipley. Grandchildren and their families include: Justin H. and Laureen Granger, Jonathan Price and dau. Ella, Emily and Henrik Guschov, Minna and Otto, Sadie Raymond and children Corbin, Grace, Cohen, and Grayson, Morgan Cheney, and Jesse and Alexis Cheney, Chris and Kim Valliere, Crystal and Steven Cheney Burns and dau. Lila, Carla de Cervantes,and Heather Clark, Sarah Annillo, and Bonte Nemec, and their spouses and children. Two Celebrations of her life will be held on August 16 & 17, one at the Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, and at a Gould-Hale family gathering at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Topsfield, MA, to celebrate her and her brother, David S. Gould. Those who wish to make remembrances in our Mom's name can gift to Havenwood Heritage Heights, 33 Christian Avenue, Concord, NH 03301. We would like to especially recognize the loving staff on the third floor of the HHH Health Care Center and the Lodge.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 3, 2019

