Born July 6, 1921 in Wheeling, W. Virginia, Virginia Gerseny died peacefully on August 18, 2020 in Concord, New Hampshire. She was 99 years of age.



Her father, George Ruttmann Klein (1884-1967, founder of the George R. Klein News Company) and mother Virginia Roselma Hickey (1885-1967), moved the family from Wheeling to a farm in Radnor, Ohio for a short while, then on to Cleveland and ultimately to Brecksville Ohio where Ginny grew up and graduated from high school in 1939. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University, graduating in 1943. She taught in Delaware Ohio, Cleveland and later at Texas Christian University. She earned her Master of Arts at Western Reserve College (now Case Western Reserve).



She married Melvin Peter Gerseny on August 25, 1950. In 1952 Ginny and Mel bought the Krause Costume Company where they designed and manufactured theatrical wardrobe for schools, theaters and opera companies located across the country. They retired in 1987.



Ginny was a devout Christian and active in the Brecksville United Methodist Church, First UMC in Akron, OH, Granville UMC (OH) and Wesley UMC in Concord, NH. She was active in the Music and Drama Club (Cleveland), Brecksville arts organizations and local government, the National Costumers Association and was a donor to many humanitarian and Republican causes. She and Mel were active supporters of the arts wherever they lived.



She directed church and community theatrical productions, organized fine arts festivals, and supported the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra and the New Hampshire Symphony Orchestra. She was devoted to her brothers and sister, their spouses and her many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband (1993) and her youngest son Ronald (1978). She is survived by two sons, Thomas and Robert, their wives Nancy and Patrice, four grandchildren: Megan, Scott, Laura, Helen and three great grandchildren.



Gifts donated in her memory may be made to Ohio Wesleyan University (the Hunter-Eyssen-Crosby Fund) and First UMC in Akron, Ohio.



