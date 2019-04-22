Graveside services for Virginia Lee Pastuszczak 69 of Hopkinton, NH who died February 16, 2019 will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11am in Contoocook Village Cemetery in Contoocook, NH.
|
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.
Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home
3 Hall Avenue
Henniker, NH 03242
(603) 428-3215
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 22, 2019