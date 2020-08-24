BOW, NH - Virginia "Ginny" Lee (Soule) (Wenzel) Lamontagne, 83, passed-away Friday, August 21, 2020 after declining health at her home under the care of Concord VNA hospice.



Ginny was born in Manchester, NH, June 11, 1937 and raised in Candia to Charles and Pearl (Pixley) Soule. She moved to Manchester at the age of 18. She graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1955. She began work at NH Fire Insurance Company and during that period was selected as Miss NH Fire Insurance. She continued her career at Manchester VNA, followed by work at several local banks as teller and eventual head teller.



In 1984 Virginia married Robert A. Lamontagne. They lived in Merrimack where she began work at Sanders Associates, Nashua, NH until her retirement from BAE in December 2000.



Ginny enjoyed her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren and had a love for RV camping and travel. She was former Secretary of Good Sam's Blazers and Queen City Promenaders square dance club. Active in her local church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Ginny was also an accomplished cake decorator and seamstress who provided her talents freely to those who asked.



Ginny is survived by her husband, Robert Lamontagne of almost 36 years; her two children, Pamela Alexander of Pittsfield and James Wenzel and his wife, Barbara of Merritt Island, FL; 3 step-children, Kevin Lamontagne and his wife, Kathy of Bedford, Carol Boisvert and her husband, David of Manchester and Brenda Kinney and her husband, Bill of Manchester. She loved her time with her 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She has a surviving brother, Ernest Soule, Deerfield, and sister, Kathleen of Manchester and was predeceased by her brother, Charles Soule and sister, Beverly Rumery.



Visiting hours will not be held per her request. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.



For those who wish, memorial contributions in Ginny's name may be made to honor Concord Regional VNA, The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301 or to Pleasant View Center, 239 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.



The family would like to thank, Genesis at Pleasant View Rehabilitation Center and the VNA hospice for their compassionate care.



