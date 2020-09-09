Ginny Nichols passed on to the spirit world joining past beloved family members and friends on Saturday, September 5 at the home of Paul and Mary Nichols on Loudon Ridge.



Ginny was born on July 28, 1923 at the Cate family farm, a short distance from where she died on Loudon Ridge Road. She was the youngest daughter of Earle W. Cate and Ida M. (Hill) Cate. She grew up at the farm and attended elementary school in the Brown one-room schoolhouse. In grades 1 through 8, she was the sole student in her class. Ginny related many wholesome, happy family stories of living on the farm through the Great Depression years and beyond. She recalled coming home from school at age 6 and switching on the lights with delight at seeing the farm's first electrical power.



Ginny graduated from Pittsfield High School, and later worked for Raytheon Company, where weaponry was produced to support US efforts during WWII. She also worked seasonally at the B&M canning factory in Pittsfield, where she met her future husband, Dale S. Nichols. She married Dale in the Cate farmhouse on April 5, 1944, when Dale had returned from the South Pacific while serving in the USMC.



Years later Ginny worked as a waitress at a local restaurant and at Sprague Electric in Concord. She and Dale lived on Webster Mills Road in Chichester for several decades. A couple of years after Dale's death, Ginny was among the first residents to move into the Richard Brown House, a newly constructed independent living facility in Loudon Village in April 2008. She was a friend to all and happily participated in activities while living there.



Throughout Ginny's long life, she held deep, loving connections with family members and friends. Ginny endured many tragedies and losses but maintained an uplifting spirit. She was a selfless, accepting woman, wise, genuine and compassionate. She had a delightful sense of humor. Ginny taught us how to live and love unconditionally.



Ginny enjoyed traveling throughout the US and summer trips to the New England seaside. She loved playing games (especially rummy and Scrabble), solving word puzzles, reading, working on jig saw puzzles, and coloring. She was skillful at writing little rhyming poems. Most of all, Ginny loved being with people.



During Ginny's final days, she loved to hear the creative tunes Mary played on her Native American flute. An elderly resident at the Richard Brown House said, "If only there were more people like Ginny, the world would be a much better place."



Ginny was predeceased by her husband Dale, their son Larry and daughter Nancy in addition to her parents and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Paul and his wife Mary, grandson Shawn Nichols and his wife Shelley (Reichert) Nichols, grandson Benjamin Wilson, grandson Corey Piper and his wife Katherine (Clark) Piper, grandson Travis Nichols and his wife Dara (Hoover) Nichols, granddaughter Jessica Nichols, and great grandchildren Madison Nichols, Riley Nichols, Mariah Wilson, Meagan Wilson, Ashley Piper, Emily Piper, Reese Nichols and Brady Nichols. Also, many nieces and nephews and their families.



Ginny was a member of the New Rye Congregational Church in Epsom. In lieu of flowers it was her wish that donations in her name be made to the church at 289 New Rye Road, Epsom, NH 03234. Ginny's family members extend sincere gratitude to the many professionals from the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, who provided unlimited encouragement and compassionate care during Ginny's bout with cancer. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with final arrangements. Ginny will be interred at the Loudon Ridge Cemetery in Loudon.



In accordance with Ginny's wishes, a family graveside service will take place at the Loudon Ridge Cemetery at a time designated by the family.



