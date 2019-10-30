Virginia "GiGi" Mae Dow, 95, formerly of Concord, passed away on October 19 in her home in Fredericksburg, VA.
Born and raised in Hartford, CT, Virginia spent summers at her grandparents' farm in Londonderry.
During World War II, she worked as a secretary, specifically proficient in typing numbers for inventories, at Colt's Manufacturing Company in Hartford. After WWII, she moved to Concord where she worked at various secretarial positions including the NH YWCA, spent a year in Glendale, CA, and then settled in to work at Anderson and Clous Accounting Firm in Concord for 40+ years.
Retiring at age 80, Virginia enjoyed traveling, gardening, visiting family, watching baseball games, and making scrapbooks that she hoped would bring happiness to the elderly in nursing homes.
She will be remembered for her kindness to others, her cheerful endurance through life's trials, and for her love of animals, especially cats.
Virginia is predeceased by her parents Raymond and Charlotte Dow and sisters Elizabeth Dow, Priscilla Gilbert and Barbara Carlson. She is survived by nieces and nephews: Brenda (Jim) West, David (Rebecca) Gilbert, Jon (Joyce) Gilbert, Carrie Thompson and 19 great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held November 9 at 1:00 pm at Glenwood Cemetery in Londonderry.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Concord S.P.C.A. or plant a tree, shrub or flower.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 30, 2019