Virginia S. Wright of Colebrook died peacefully on November 11, 2020 as a result of a massive brain hemorrhage. Ginni was born on December 19, 1929, and was the only daughter of Henry and Racheal Roberts of Melrose, Mass.



She is survived by her husband, Alan Wright; two sons, Robert and Mark; a granddaughter, Amber-Marie; and many nieces and nephews all over New England.



She was a 1947 graduate of Kent's Hill School in Readfield, Maine, and was graduated from Burdett College in Boston. She spent her working as a secretary for Texaco, North Bennet Street School in Boston, and for the director of the New England Council.



She was married to Alan Wright in 1952 and continued to work as a secretary to the manager of the Dictaphone Company. She later joined the newly formed Concord Mental Health Organization, from which she retired after close to 20 years, and moved to South Harwich, Mass., on Cape Cod. Twenty years later she moved to her second home in Colebrook.



Ginni was very active in anything with which she became involved, including motorcycling, snowmobiling and skiing. Her indoor activities were usually associated with various organizations, starting with the Concord Jr. Women's Organization, where she eventually served as president. She was put forth by this group to become Mrs. New Hampshire, which included an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida.



She devoted a great amount of time to church groups, and she served as vice president of the New England Conference of Methodist Women. In 1999 she was the Alumnus of the Year at Kent's Hill School, which gave her a seat on the board of directors that was well earned for her work in creating the most active alumni group in years.



She will be greatly missed by many for her accomplishments, determination and caring.



Arrangements for her burial in South Harwich, Mass., will be announced at a later date.



