1/1
Virginia S. Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia S. Wright of Colebrook died peacefully on November 11, 2020 as a result of a massive brain hemorrhage. Ginni was born on December 19, 1929, and was the only daughter of Henry and Racheal Roberts of Melrose, Mass.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Wright; two sons, Robert and Mark; a granddaughter, Amber-Marie; and many nieces and nephews all over New England.

She was a 1947 graduate of Kent's Hill School in Readfield, Maine, and was graduated from Burdett College in Boston. She spent her working as a secretary for Texaco, North Bennet Street School in Boston, and for the director of the New England Council.

She was married to Alan Wright in 1952 and continued to work as a secretary to the manager of the Dictaphone Company. She later joined the newly formed Concord Mental Health Organization, from which she retired after close to 20 years, and moved to South Harwich, Mass., on Cape Cod. Twenty years later she moved to her second home in Colebrook.

Ginni was very active in anything with which she became involved, including motorcycling, snowmobiling and skiing. Her indoor activities were usually associated with various organizations, starting with the Concord Jr. Women's Organization, where she eventually served as president. She was put forth by this group to become Mrs. New Hampshire, which included an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida.

She devoted a great amount of time to church groups, and she served as vice president of the New England Conference of Methodist Women. In 1999 she was the Alumnus of the Year at Kent's Hill School, which gave her a seat on the board of directors that was well earned for her work in creating the most active alumni group in years.

She will be greatly missed by many for her accomplishments, determination and caring.

Arrangements for her burial in South Harwich, Mass., will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved