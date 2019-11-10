Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Worthen. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia (Ginny) Mitchell Worthen, who lived in Hopkinton for 67 years, died on November 8, 2019 after a brief period of declining health. Ginny was born on July 28, 1920 in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Alice (Arndt) Mitchell and Harry S. Mitchell. She graduated from Cranston, (RI) High School in 1937 and from Bryant Business College (now Bryant University) in Providence in 1938.



In 1939 Ginny married Walter S. Colvin of Hope, RI and they lived in Rhode Island and New York State before coming to Concord. In 1949 she and her daughter moved to Hopkinton and Ginny found employment with the State of NH, Div. of Personnel. In 1952 she married Eugene L. Worthen, DMD. With their mutual love of boats and many water sports, Gene & Ginny spent weekends and vacations at their cottage on Paugus Bay, a part of Lake Winnipesaukee. It was there that they enjoyed entertaining family and friends. After Gene's retirement from dentistry they looked forward to winters in Florida.



Ginny was a long time member of the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton and served on many committees, including the Diaconate and the Renovation Committee. She was also a former member of the Hopkinton Women's Club and a weekly social bridge club that included her closest Hopkinton friends.



She is pre-deceased by her brother, George, her daughter Barbara C. Westcott and son-in-law Perry Westcott, her stepson Kent Worthen and her husband Eugene Worthen. She is survived by her grandson Bradley D. Westcott and his wife Catherine of Orchard Park, NY and two great-grandsons.



Private urn burial will take place in the Old Hopkinton Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton on November 23 at 2:00 P.M.



Memorial gifts may be sent to the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton, 1548 Hopkinton Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229 or to a .



Ginny's family and close friends would like to thank the staff at Gerrish Manor, where Ginny had resided since 2016, for their wonderful support and the staffs of Merrimack County Nursing Home and CRVNA-Hospice for their care and support over the past two months.



