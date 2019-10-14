Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VitaMarie Torres. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia 172 Pleasant St. Laconia , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gilford, NH---- VitaMarie (Trodello) Torres, 77, of Gilford, NH passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



VitaMarie was born on November 16, 1941 in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late Angelo and Frances (Grippo) Trodello. She grew up in Fitchburg, MA and spent summers in New London, CT as a child. In her younger years Vita starred in many theater productions and was crowned Spelling Bee Champion on more than one occasion. She graduated from Fitchburg State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and later went on to receive a Master's Degree and a Sixth Year Degree from Southern Connecticut State University.



Vita met her husband, James Torres, while working together at Lincoln's Department store in Fitchburg, and the couple moved to CT after getting married. After brief stints living in Branford, West Haven and Newtown, they settled in Guilford, CT where Vita worked for the Guilford Public School System as an elementary school teacher for more than 35 years. She was passionate about helping kids and had a positive impact on generations of young lives, staying in touch with many of her former students well into their adulthoods. In her free time, Vita loved to garden, play tennis, take sailing trips around Long Island Sound, and watch her daughter's gymnastics meets and orchestra and band concerts. After retiring, Vita moved to Madison, CT where she enjoyed life on the marsh and became President of the Windermere Condominium Association.



Vita's greatest joy in life was her family, and learning she was about to become a grandmother prompted a move to Gilford, NH in 2008 to be closer to family. "Vivi", as her grandson affectionately called her embraced life in the Granite State by joining the Unitarian Universalist Church Choir, becoming a regular at the Wednesday night Duplicate Bridge game at the Weirs Community Center, and volunteering at Elm Street School on a regular basis. She was a staple on the sidelines at all of her grandson's soccer, hockey, baseball and flag football games, and always looked forward to Friday afternoons when she took him to drum lessons.



Vita's joie de vivre inspired all who knew her. She will be remembered for her honesty and candor, keen sense of humor, strength of spirit, and large, tender heart.



Vita is survived by her husband, James Torres; her daughter, Sarah Torres Svindland; her son-in-law, Kristian Svindland; her grandson, Asher Svindland; her brother, Joseph Trodello; her sister, Sandra Steves; and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Frances LaSorsa, and her infant brother, Angelo Trodello Jr.



The family would like to thank the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, especially Dr. Gabriel Brooks, as well as the caring team at Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, and the compassionate staff at Forestview Manor.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00am at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, 172 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH 03246.



Burial will take place at a later date in the Old Main Street Cemetery in New London, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of VitaMarie Torres in support of the NCCC Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. Checks may be made payable to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (with NCCC Pancreatic Cancer Research in the memo line) and mailed to Dartmouth-Hitchcock/Geisel School of Medicine Development Office, One Medical Center Drive, HB-7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to

