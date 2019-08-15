Wade Avery Lineberger, 68, died Aug 11. He was from Shelby NC. He graduated from UNC and went on to get a master's degree in music from Catholic University and a CPA degree from Strayer University while serving in the US Army Band.
Upon retirement from the Army, he worked as an auditor for the State of SC for 20 years. He then began working for the State of New Hampshire also as an auditor. He is survived by his wife, Melanie C. Lineberger, three stepchildren, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00 am at Wesley United Methodist Church in Concord. Memorial gifts may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Local services for Mr. Lineberger have been entrusted to Casper Funeral Services, Boston, MA.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 15, 2019