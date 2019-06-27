Mr. Walter H. Joy, Sr, 83, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a brief illness.
Walter was born in Pittsfield, the son of the late Calvin C. and Gladys (Fifield) Joy.
In earlier years, Walter was employed as a marker for the Yeaton Saw Mill. He also picked apples as a side job and did a little of everything throughout his life.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, auctions and yard sales.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marion J. (Price) Joy and his sisters, Lorraine Joy and Naomi Hodgdon.
Walter is survived by his three sons: Walter H. Joy, Jr. of Northwood, John H. Joy of Pittsfield and Jamie L. Joy of Pittsfield. He was the grandfather to Kristy, Jackie, Mary, Lizzy, Kaylee, Jessica and Samantha. He was the great grandfather to Hunter and Thomas. He is also survived by his siblings, Beverly Price, Doris Gerlack, Gracie Locke and Kevin Joy all of Pittsfield.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private family burial will take place in Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 27, 2019