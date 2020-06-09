Walter John Come Jr.
Walter John Come Jr. {BEN} 61 of Penacook N.H. left for his journey on May 9th to join his loved ones with the Lord.

He joined the New Hampshire National Guards and later joined the United States Army after he graduated from Merrimack Valley High School. He was stationed in Korea in the Infantry before returning to Washington State and then to return to New Hampshire to spend the remainder of his life.

He was employed as a pipefitter for many years and for enjoyment he took to the woods and enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed time spent with his many friends at the VFW, American Legion and the Moose Clubs.

Walter better known as BEN by his family and friends will join his much missed daughter Christine with the Lord. He leaves behind his Life time partner and best Friend Mary. His son Walter John Come 3rd and the remainder of his extended family of the 16 children born to his mother Dorothy E. Oikle and his father Walter John Come Sr.

There will be no service at this time . A military funeral will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date.



Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 9, 2020.
