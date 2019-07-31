Walter M. Kulacz, 91, of Tilton, former longtime Franklin resident, died on July 29, 2019 after a period of failing health.
He was born in Franklin on Jan. 14, 1928 the son of Michael and Agnes (Slowik) Kulacz. Walt graduated from Franklin High School in 1946. He worked for his family business, Franklin Dairy, for many years and later worked at Acme Staple in Franklin prior to retiring.
Walt and his wife moved to Tilton in 2000.
He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus and Franklin Elks Lodge #1280. Walt also was a member of the former Polish Home Assn.
Walt enjoyed gardening and playing cards and golf.
Family members include his wife of 72 years, Marie (Martin) Kulacz of Tilton, 3 daughters: Janice
Koblenzer of Londonderry, Kathryn MacKissock of Laconia, and Marianne Kulacz of Franklin, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, his brother, Frank Kulacz and wife Peggy of Concord, and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, his son Gary Kulacz, sisters Carol Kulacz, Stella Kulacz, and Jennie Grabowski, and 3 brothers: Fred, Albert, and Stanley.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2-4:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Paul Church, School St., Franklin. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donation in memory of Walt may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 31, 2019