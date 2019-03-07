Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Moyer. View Sign





He was born in Flushing, NY and lived in Rockland County, NY until moving to New Hampshire 40 years ago. He was an Army Veteran serving in Japan in the early 50's.



He is survived by his loving wife Marcia and 3 sons: Walter Jr. of Chichester, Gregory of Pembroke, and Glenn of Malden, Mass. He also has 4 grandchhildren: Taylor, Owen, Lily, and Ethan.



Before retirement Walter worked for the Federal Government as a revenue officer.



He enjoyed woodworking, making many items for his home, and spent many happy hours gardening, making music CD's for family and friends, fishing, and volunteering at the Warner Historical Society Barn.



He also loved to travel and spend time with his family. A celebration of life will be held later this summer for family and friends.





