FRANKIN - Wanda Barna Hebert, a lifelong, stalwart Franklinite, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Peabody Home after receiving a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer last summer. She was 91 years old.
Against all odds, Wanda's final months were active and contented, reflecting a long, full life spent entirely in Franklin. She was born November 14, 1928, the daughter of Simon and Bronislawa (Francz) Barna, one of eight children raised on a family farm at the edge of town during the Great Depression. She graduated from Franklin High School's Class of 1946 and held several jobs, including in Franklin's thriving mill industry, before marrying Marcel J. Hebert in 1951. Their love was true; their marriage lasted 53 years until Marcel's death in 2004.
Wanda devoted herself to raising three children, playing an active role in their activities. Notably, she was an Eagle Scout Mom. She placed a high priority on her volunteer work, which included a variety of roles for St. Paul's Catholic Church, where she was a communicant; Franklin Regional Hospital; Meals for the Needy; and Franklin's Thrift Clothes Closet. She served with her husband on the Advisory Board of the Mr. Fix-It program, which helped senior citizens with repairs and maintenance to their homes. She retired from her customer service position at Franklin Savings Bank in 1985.
In the 1950's and '60s, she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America and won many trophies for her bowling skills in the CDA bowling league. She rediscovered her love of bowling in recent years, joining two leagues at Boutwell Lanes in Concord NH. She also loved playing cards with friends at McDonalds on weekday afternoons.
One of her proudest achievements was helping launch St. Paul's annual holiday Angel Fair in the 1980's which, to this day, raises thousands of dollars each year to benefit St. Paul's Church.
Wanda was predeceased by her son James in 1995 and her husband Marcel in 2004. Her family includes daughter Brenda Hebert and husband Joseph Kerstein of Philadelphia PA; daughter Karen and her husband Ralph D'Alelio, Jr. of Strafford NH; sister Frances and husband John Sokul of Concord NH; sisters-in-law Rita Hebert of Franklin and Jeanne Hebert of Concord; niece Norma (Barna) and Bob Elliot of Keene NH; plus many other nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church/St. Gabriel's Parish at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Church/St. Gabriel's Parish, PO Box 490 (108 School St.), Franklin NH 03235; or Peabody Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with Wanda's arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in Concord Monitor on May 19, 2020.