A Mass of Christian Burial for Wanda B. Hebert will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Church/St. Gabriel's Parish, 110 School St., Franklin, NH. Wanda's immediate family will be available to greet relatives and friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Suggested guidelines for preventing Covid-19 transmission, including face coverings and physical distancing, will be required.
Karen and Brenda want to thank those who have sent cards, plants and donations since May. Condolences or tributes may be posted at neunfuneralhomes.com
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with funeral arrangements.