Wanda L. Clarkson, age 94, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH where she was a resident for the past 5 1/2 years. Before moving to Boscawen, Wanda lived in Milford, NH with her daughter Lisa Joy Clarkson. Wanda was born in Amarillo, Texas on April 1, 1926 and she was one of five children of Walter Reed and Jennett (Williams) Reed. Wanda was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Wanda was married for 35 years to Sidney (Sid) W. Clarkson Jr. until his passing in 1979. Wanda lived in Hollis, NH for over 30 years where she and Sid raised four children; son, Terry L. Clarkson and his wife Priscilla of Hollis, NH; daughter, Suzanne Libby and her husband Richard of Milford, NH; daughter, Lisa Joy Clarkson of Merrimack, NH; and son, Christopher Clarkson and his wife Donna of Nashua, NH. Wanda will be missed and forever loved by her children and her three grandchildren; Richard Libby, Christopher Clarkson Jr, and Matthew Clarkson.
During Wanda's working life, she was a realtor, sales associate for several retailers, and owned and operated a bed and breakfast inn, known as the Misty Rose, in Thomaston, ME for several years. Wanda enjoyed gardening, reading, day trips to Rockport, MA and following national politics and world events. Family discussions regarding politics were always spirted and Wanda was not easily swayed in her opinions and convictions. Her gorgeous flower gardens of annuals and perennials were admired by family, friends, and neighbors. Her "green thumb" for creating beautiful gardens was always on display at the homes she owned throughout her life.
There will be no service at this time. Donations in her honor may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association in Concord, NH.