1/
Wanda L. Clarkson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda L. Clarkson, age 94, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH where she was a resident for the past 5 1/2 years. Before moving to Boscawen, Wanda lived in Milford, NH with her daughter Lisa Joy Clarkson. Wanda was born in Amarillo, Texas on April 1, 1926 and she was one of five children of Walter Reed and Jennett (Williams) Reed. Wanda was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

Wanda was married for 35 years to Sidney (Sid) W. Clarkson Jr. until his passing in 1979. Wanda lived in Hollis, NH for over 30 years where she and Sid raised four children; son, Terry L. Clarkson and his wife Priscilla of Hollis, NH; daughter, Suzanne Libby and her husband Richard of Milford, NH; daughter, Lisa Joy Clarkson of Merrimack, NH; and son, Christopher Clarkson and his wife Donna of Nashua, NH. Wanda will be missed and forever loved by her children and her three grandchildren; Richard Libby, Christopher Clarkson Jr, and Matthew Clarkson.

During Wanda's working life, she was a realtor, sales associate for several retailers, and owned and operated a bed and breakfast inn, known as the Misty Rose, in Thomaston, ME for several years. Wanda enjoyed gardening, reading, day trips to Rockport, MA and following national politics and world events. Family discussions regarding politics were always spirted and Wanda was not easily swayed in her opinions and convictions. Her gorgeous flower gardens of annuals and perennials were admired by family, friends, and neighbors. Her "green thumb" for creating beautiful gardens was always on display at the homes she owned throughout her life.

There will be no service at this time. Donations in her honor may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association in Concord, NH. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved