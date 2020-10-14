Warren F. Williams, 91, of Pleasant View Retirement died October 6, 2020. Born in New Castle, PA, he was the son of Frank D. Williams and Clara m. Williams.
He graduated from New Castle High School, earned a BA degree at Edinboro University in Education and subsequently at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA, with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.
He served in the US Army attaining the rank of Sergeant during the Korean conflict. He spent 18 months with the 65th Engineer "C" Battalion of the 25th Infantry Division. He worked at Babcock and Wilcox, Phoenix Steel Corp and then in 1955 joined GE Refractory Metals Operation in Cleveland, OH. In 1985, he joined GTE (now Osram) in Hillsboro, NH, and in 1988 was a recipient of the GTE Warner Award for Technical Achievement. He was Past Master of the Harmony Masonic Lodge in Hillsboro, past DEO of The Grand Lodge of NH.
He had over the years maintained an interest in music having played piano in jazz groups in college and up until recently played the organ for the Harmony Lodge, St. Peter's Lodge in Bradford and the Harris Lodge in Warner, NH. He was Board President of the Kearsarge Elderly Housing for many years and enjoyed playing bridge.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Virginia I. Williams; four children, Neil of Exeter, NH, Bruce of Umatilla, OR, and twins Matthew of Bowling Green, KY and Audrey Carr of Dublin, OH, as well as eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren & his niece Linda Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen A. Thompson of New Wilmington, PA.
A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Any donations can be made in the name of Warren F. Williams to the charity of your choice
.