Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren O. Whittemore. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut St Manchester , NH View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Manchester- Warren O. Whittemore, 82, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020. He was born in Concord NH, the son of Leroy and Margaret (Mobbs) Whittemore. Warren was educated in the Concord NH school system. He spent many years in the construction and paving industries and he retired from the NHDOT. He enjoyed camping, square dancing, country music, wrestling and tinkering in his workshop. He was widely known and loved for his sense of humor.



He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Gwendolyn (Knoch) Whittemore in 2012. Also by 7 of his siblings and a grandson Shane Sullivan. He is survived by a son Chriss and his wife Marina Whittemore of Franklin NH, a daughter Karen and her husband Kenneth of Bedford NH and a son Kevin and his wife Roberta Whittemore of Allenstown NH and also by 2 sisters, Paulie Merrill of NY and Beverly Barrows of Oregon, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Warren's life will be held on January 13 at the Goodwin Funeral Home at 607 Chestnut St in Manchester NH. Calling hours will be from 10 am to 12, and a service at noon. A graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetary to follow.



In lieu of flowers donations in Warren's memory may be made to the .

Manchester- Warren O. Whittemore, 82, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020. He was born in Concord NH, the son of Leroy and Margaret (Mobbs) Whittemore. Warren was educated in the Concord NH school system. He spent many years in the construction and paving industries and he retired from the NHDOT. He enjoyed camping, square dancing, country music, wrestling and tinkering in his workshop. He was widely known and loved for his sense of humor.He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Gwendolyn (Knoch) Whittemore in 2012. Also by 7 of his siblings and a grandson Shane Sullivan. He is survived by a son Chriss and his wife Marina Whittemore of Franklin NH, a daughter Karen and her husband Kenneth of Bedford NH and a son Kevin and his wife Roberta Whittemore of Allenstown NH and also by 2 sisters, Paulie Merrill of NY and Beverly Barrows of Oregon, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of Warren's life will be held on January 13 at the Goodwin Funeral Home at 607 Chestnut St in Manchester NH. Calling hours will be from 10 am to 12, and a service at noon. A graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetary to follow.In lieu of flowers donations in Warren's memory may be made to the . Published in The Concord Monitor from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.