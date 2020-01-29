Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne D. Thibodeau Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne D. Thibodeau SR died peacefully on January 14, 2020. He was surrounded by his family whom he loved with his entire being.



He faced his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer with dignity and remained confident in the hope of his resurrection through his entire ordeal.



Preceding him was his grandson Dylan, who left a large impression in his 19 months with us.



Wayne is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Maryjane. He is also survived by his sons and daughters-in-law; Wayne JR and Jesse, Jason and Debra, Shane and Diane, and Corey. He was Pepe to; Alex and his wife Claudia, Tori, Wishe, Corban, Genesis, Molly, Kaylee, Rylee, Cody, and Teddy. He was great grand pepe to Joey. Lastly, he is survived by his sister Dianne Killilea and her husband Robert and brother Clarence and his wife Rita along with several nieces and nephews.



Wayne was born on November 3, 1948 in Old Town, Maine. As a young man he was active in the Army and served from 1968 to 1970 as a veteran of the Vietnam war. He then spent 10 years in the Army Reserves.



He met his beautiful wife, Maryjane at a coffee shop and laundramat on Washington St. in Concord. Then on Jan 31, 1976 the two were married and along with Wayne's son, Wayne Jr., and Maryjane's son, Jason, became an instant family of 4. Shane joined in 1977 and Corey in 1978.



In the following years the family moved from New Hampshire and Maine to Florida, Virginia, and Tennessee. Always in a search for escape from the winter. They finally settled in Concord, NH to stay close to the grandchildren.



Wayne started and sold several janitorial services along the way and even opened the very first frozen yogurt shop in Concord. In his final years he was fondly known in the community as a buyer and seller of used "treasures".



Wayne has always felt that the greatest change in his life came when he started studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses. He formed a strong relationship with his God Jehovah and His son Jesus. It helped him to put his past behind him and become the beloved man his family, congregation and friends knew and loved.



A memorial service will be held at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St. in Concord NH, on Friday February 7 at 7:00 pm.



He will be remembered for his boundless generosity, friendly demeanor, and firm handshake. We love you Dad... we will see you soon.

