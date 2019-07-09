Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne F. Scheyd. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne F. Scheyd, 66, formerly of Allenstown, NH died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Birches at Concord. Mr. Scheyd was born on March 12, 1953 in Manchester, CT the son of the late Louis A. and Dorothy E. (Schussler) Scheyd.



Mr. Scheyd graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1975. He worked for Raytheon for 16 years and he also worked for Sanel Auto Parts for 25 years. He was a coach and referee for Concord Youth Hockey for many years. He was a penalty judge for the Manchester Monarchs for 12 years. He was an avid fisherman.



He was predeceased by his brother, David Scheyd.



Members of his family include his wife of 43 years, Jo-Ann (Boisvert) Scheyd; his son, Travis and daughter-in-law, Mandi and granddaughter, Lyla; brother, Jeffrey Scheyd of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Barbara Sanel of Bedford; uncle, Joseph F. Scheyd and many cousins, nieces and nephews from CT.



A private graveside service will take place at Contoocook Village Cemetery in Hopkinton.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Birches at Concord, 300 Pleasant St. Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https;//bennettfuneral.com for the Scheyd family.

Wayne F. Scheyd, 66, formerly of Allenstown, NH died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Birches at Concord. Mr. Scheyd was born on March 12, 1953 in Manchester, CT the son of the late Louis A. and Dorothy E. (Schussler) Scheyd.Mr. Scheyd graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1975. He worked for Raytheon for 16 years and he also worked for Sanel Auto Parts for 25 years. He was a coach and referee for Concord Youth Hockey for many years. He was a penalty judge for the Manchester Monarchs for 12 years. He was an avid fisherman.He was predeceased by his brother, David Scheyd.Members of his family include his wife of 43 years, Jo-Ann (Boisvert) Scheyd; his son, Travis and daughter-in-law, Mandi and granddaughter, Lyla; brother, Jeffrey Scheyd of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Barbara Sanel of Bedford; uncle, Joseph F. Scheyd and many cousins, nieces and nephews from CT.A private graveside service will take place at Contoocook Village Cemetery in Hopkinton.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Birches at Concord, 300 Pleasant St. Concord, NH 03301.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https;//bennettfuneral.com for the Scheyd family. Published in The Concord Monitor on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close