Taken much too soon, Wayne Jackson age 58 of Loudon, NH passed away suddenly on August 1st, 2019.



He was born on October 8th 1960 to Larry and Madeline (Shedd) Jackson.



He was known as many things over the years - "Pony", "Stick-Arm", "Wayno", "Uncle Wayne", and his favorites, "Dad" and "Pops." Wayne was an incredible father to two children, Matthew Jackson of Loudon, NH and Meaghan (Jackson) Whyte of Salisbury, NH.



He made a career and built his beautiful life as a tile setter with the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Union Local 3. Wayne genuinely loved life and encouraged the people around him to do the same. The family man also enjoyed time with friends where he would watch NASCAR races or play cards, ping-pong and horseshoes. He liked to fish, especially ice fish with his Vermont crew, hunt, and take "putts" on his ATV and motorcycle. With any free time he could often be found at the family camp in Maine working and relaxing around the fire with his "Maine family", whom he cherished. Rarely seen without a smile, and truly a kid at heart, Wayne made sure that he showed everyone around him how important they were to him and how much he cared. At times, he fully embraced the crazy and "misfit" ways of family and friends alike, and would always go out of his way to support and help in any way he could.



Wayne's memory and love for life will live on through his mother, Madeline Jackson, brother, Carl Jackson, children, Matthew and Meaghan with husband, John. Also, by his girlfriend, Marlies Letendre, who brought new light and happiness to his life, as well as many other family members and countless friends, many that he also considered family. In the words of Wayne himself, "it'll be alright."



A Celebration of life will be held August 17th at 11am at the Robert Landry Sr. Memorial Field in Loudon, NH.

