Wayne served in the US Army and was stationed in El Paso, TX; he later continued with the NH National Guard for 9 years. He worked in the textile industry for JP Stevens in Franklin and the Rochester Mills. He was a highly respected finish specialist for over 20 years with Dorr Woolen Mills who produced Pendleton fabrics before his retirement in 1997.



Wayne loved spending time with his wife and family and supporting the many activities of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Boston sports fan and had a keen interest in local history. He loved to "explore" old, long forgotten places with his sons Eric and Jon and go on walks with his grandchildren and friends. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife, old western movies, and all types of music.



Family members include his wife of 63 years, Margaret Lorraine (Robichaud) Cilley of Franklin, 5 children: Lynne Ferris and husband Edward II of Manchester, Susan Boisvert and husband Edward of Loudon, Eric Cilley and wife Ellen of Webster, Jonathan Cilley and wife Ivy of Franklin, and Matthew Cilley and wife Cynthia of Tilton, 12 grandchildren: Edward Ferris III, Daniel Ferris, Jennifer Everly and husband Chris all of Manchester, Tim Ferris of Bangor, ME, Erin Boisvert and husband Ryan Morrissette of Loudon, Alex and Aliza Cilley of Webster, Jonna, Joshua and Jessica Cilley of Franklin and Layne and Brendan Cilley of Tilton, 2 great grandchildren: Andrew and Harper Morrissette of Loudon, siblings: Beverly Sargent and husband Floyd, Patricia Chase, Virginia Fecteau and husband Gerard, Kathy Lavigne and husband Frank all of Franklin, Glenn Cilley and wife Valerie of Hill, Karl Grant of Concord, his extended Robichaud family of brothers and sisters as well as many nieces and nephews.



Wayne was predeceased by his parents and siblings Charlotte Sutton, Evelyn Hurd, and Emma Sharon.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5-8:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10 am



St. Gabriel Church, 108 School Street, Franklin, burial will follow at Webster Place Cemetery 99 Holy Cross Road, Franklin.



Donations in memory of Wayne may be made to: Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 or



For directions and an online guestbook, please visit





