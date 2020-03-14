Wesley Hunt Wells 97, of Hillsboro, NH died Friday March 13, 2020 at Pheasant Wood Nursing Home in Peterborough, NH.
Wesley was born January 4, 1923 in Bradford, NH to the late Purlington G and Mamie F (Hunt) Wells. A World War II veteran, he served in the Army Air Corp, Pacific theater. During this conflict he was imprisoned for 40 months in a Japanese POW camp. He retired from his military career in 1966.
Wesley is survived by his wife Irene M (Demag) Wells of Hillsboro, NH 1 Daughter Daphne Ann Wells of Hillsboro, NH, A Niece Sammie Damage of Contoocook, NH , Great Great Niece Emma Farrow of Contoocook, NH.
Military graveside service will be held Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 11 am in the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
